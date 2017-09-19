Pelosi Is Confronted By Protestors Angry About Her Immigration Talks With Trump : The Two-Way : NPR

"We made it clear that we cannot have any trust and conversation unless we address the Dream Act passed," Pelosi reported at her news conference. But the protestors weren't swayed, demanding that Pelosi work to protect "all 11 million" people in this country without documents.

"This group today is saying don't do the DREAM Act unless you do comprehensive immigration reform. Well we all want to do comprehensive immigration reform. ... I understand their frustration — I'm excited by it as a matter of fact — but the fact is, they're completely wrong, " she said as quoted by the San Francisco Chronicle.