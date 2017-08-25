Newsvine

Hurricane Harvey Corpus Christi Texas

By Dave from Iowa
Fri Aug 25, 2017 12:08 PM
This is the link to a personal weather station via wunderground weather. 

Rainfall totals, wind, etc. 

https://www.wunderground.com/personal-weather-station/dashboard?ID=KTXCORPU78

