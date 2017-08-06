UPDATED Time is a wasting...never answered questions...any takers?

[[[Clarification: The italics comments below are hot button commentary that have been prevalent recently.

What follows are my questions to these blanket comments.

Some seem to have taken the italics as MY stance...that is NOT the case.]]]

LOL.

Made a comment on another seed. Decided it deserved its own article.

Here we go.

Here are the two questions I have repeatedly asked on relevant seeds.

To date I've never got a calm, mature answer. If a response was offered it was usually full of snark, venomous personal attack or (my fave) the 'how-dare-you-question-me-benevolent-leader-syndrome kicking in.

One for each side of the aisle.

Assault rifles have one purpose. To kill as many people as possible as quickly as possible.

Why do cops have them?

I should not be forced to sell to a same sex couple as it is against my religion.

How does completing a business transaction with a same sex couple cause any detrimental affect to your relationship with your lord and savior?

Never, NEVER got any kind of calm reasoned answer to either.

Never.