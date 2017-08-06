Good By Newsvine

As with most things; the end is near.

I've been with NV since '08.

I found NV to be a GREAT clearing house of news articles. At the time I was utilizing a clunky feed reader. Plus, add your own commentary!!

I loved the moderation aspect as many message boards/commentary SO quickly degenerates into name calling and personal insult.

(Recently I posted an atheist view point in very mature and generic terms to a comment. The instant vulgarity and hate that was the immediate response was laughingly ironic.)

I've met the most diverse people with the most diverse opinions here.

Some I consider great acquaintances. Some I dump into the "Walk away slowly while not making eye contact" category.

I was recently involved in a discussion on YouTube about whether the 'haters' are real or trolls.

While there are not doubt 'professional trolls' out there; their prevalence I feel has diminished over time.

What you see is what you get. Some of these folks are truly frightening with their thought processes and logic.

And they drive, vote and have children, shudder.

Very illuminating and enlightening. Honed my debate skills greatly.

What will I take from this experience the most?

I have met the enemy.

He is us.

***************************************************************************

I will miss NV; I'm not gonna go to any of the other new boards. This was a good run and fun.

I'll spend more time NOT engaging in (Sometimes frustrating) debate. I'll spend more time doing other stuff. GET OUTSIDE more, lol.

I've got a new drone that is spectacular. And it is a treat to use. This winter I might get my 'pilots licence' so I will have the option/ability to charge for my work.

Here's a promotional video I shot for a favorite campground near me:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSnDPg2WW4A

I'm also an accomplished FSX Pilot, lol. I've ignored that mistress too long.

Here is my cockpit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jW9FR5EPJ4Y

Flying the Douglas DC-6

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfzYAJBtsEo

Late last year I created my first Nation.

As a moderate liberal gun owner I get it from both sides on this heated subject. I decided we needed represented by Nation.

It never really took off but I want to thank those that joined.

10WealthyMen

Linda-ladywolf

Misscreant

willjay9

Troutgiggles

Last but certainly NOT least; Grumpy/Insufferable Jim.

Thanks for the advice Jim!!!

Every one take care and be safe.

Dave