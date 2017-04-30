“If Islamophobia continues to spread . . . the day will come when we will have to ask all women to wear headscarves,” Van der Bellen said, according to video footage of the event. “All of them, in solidarity with those who [wear them] for religious reasons.”
Austria's president suggested that every woman should wear a headscarf to fight Islamophobia - The Washington Post
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Apr 30, 2017 3:17 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment