Newsvine

Dave from Iowa

About Neither Left or Right; Factual Reality is my Party. Articles: 7 Seeds: 12 Comments: 3783 Since: Aug 2008

Are H-1B visas being 'hijacked' to lower costs?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dave from Iowa View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:47 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

TONIGHT!

3/19/2017

CBS

Former Rep. Bruce Morrison authored the H-1B visa bill in 1990 to allow American corporations to recruit the best foreign talent for emerging engineering and scientific jobs. But now Morrison says he is outraged by the way companies are abusing loopholes to outsource jobs to low-cost foreigners -- and sometimes even pressuring the displaced American workers to train their replacements. Morrison talks to Bill Whitaker for a report on the H-1B visa program to be broadcast on 60 Minutes Sunday, March 19 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor