Secular Society and Religious Freedom Legislation

I recently had a conversation about 'religious freedom' legislation.

I thought I would list out some thoughts here.

Religious Freedom is a Right already guaranteed. You may think and believe what ever you desire.

However; secular society, which we must be, in order to fulfill that guarantee of religious freedom for all, decides the rule/law of that society.

In the simplest example: Feel and believe that all [insert demographic here] are heathen pigs and must die.

Here, this secular society, you may not act on that. If you do; prepare for the consequences.

In fact; secular society not allowing such legislation actually protect all of religion.

Chuckle; I've said before, isn't it ironic that at least here in the US, it is secular society that stands up and speaks for all (religions).

Without us; it'd be WAR.