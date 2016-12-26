Newsvine

12 killed, more than 40 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings in Chicago | abc7chicago.com

Seeded on Mon Dec 26, 2016 3:37 PM
Christmas weekend in Chicago has already become more violent than it was during the entire holiday weekend last year.Twelve people have been killed and more than 40 others have been wounded in shootings across the city since Friday evening, according to Chicago police.Last year, a total of 30 people were shot in Chicago over the holiday weekend, leaving six dead.

