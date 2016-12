In an emphatic declaration, Mecklenburg District Attorney Andrew Murray said Wednesday he found no legal wrongdoing in the shooting death of a Charlotte man by police, and denounced pervasive rumors spread by social media about the case.

Murray laid out in painstaking detail the evidence gathered in the Sept. 20 fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, 43, by officer Brentley Vinson.

“I’m extremely convinced that Mr. Vinson’s use of deadly force was lawful,” Murray said.