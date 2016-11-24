The Cost for Protecting Jet-Setting President-Elect Trump? Yuge! - NBC News

When the soon-to-be first family sits down in Florida for their Thanksgiving feast, they will be watched over by the core part of their new extended family — a contingent of at least 150 Secret Service personnel.

Right now the cost to taxpayers is more than $2 million daily, the documents show, a number that is sure to increase whenever the president or first lady travel — or when the threat level rises.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department is already handling external security at Trump Tower, the Manhattan home base of the president-elect, at an estimated cost of $1 million per day.

"You put a price tag on anything around the president, then you're putting a price tag on his life and that is priceless," Jonathan Wackrow, a former Secret Service agent who has protected every living president, including President Barack Obama, told NBC News in an exclusive interview.

Protecting Trump's family presents unprecedented challenges. First off, it's a big family — 18 members in all — including Melania Trump and her 10-year-old son Barron, as well as four adult children, three of them married, with a combined eight grandchildren.

The Secret Service has not had to protect the adult children of "a president-elect in a long time," Wackrow said.