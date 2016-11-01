I find it discomforting when Rights are attributed to god or govt as neither exist without man.

A government does not grant Rights, it affirms or denies Rights that for lack of a better word are, inherent.

Rights affirmed or denied change over time at the whim of humans in charge at that given time.

Rights of life, free will, expression, travel (movement), defense, etc are things that our earliest ancestors experienced without any man or government affirmation. (Until another individual comes up and takes them away.)

It is only through our "evolution" that we, arrogantly, proclaim that these Rights are ours to affirm or deny.

I exist, therefore, I have what we call rights.

While our evolution has made us aware of these Rights to affirm or deny, they exist somewhat naturally.

I am fortunate to live in the USA, where many Rights are affirmed.

Now, that being said; as punishment, society has determined that certain aspects of certain Rights can be withheld or revoked for certain offenses. I'm fine with that.

But for a body to determine that 'some' aspect of some Right is OK for some but not all, is wrong. And let's be clear; many aspects of gun regulation are simple barriers to legal ownership without any reasoning of suspicion or guilt. It is a blanket policy to hope in some form of reconciliation to the problems.

This starts with the simple notion that self protection can not include personal firearms.

I feel that technology has afforded us the means to self protect via a personal firearm. Therefore; it is a Right. No different than the internet to express the First. Now, that doesn't mean it is to be handed to me; everything has a price. In financial terms and in accountability.

When I error and offend; then you may hand down restrictions, but not until then.