Thoughts from a 'Liberal' Gun Owner

As a liberal moderate with no religious attachment; I kind of think of myself as a Vulcan/Moderate/Liberal. LOL.

Anyway, I did not have much of a stance on guns or The 2A until about 5 years ago. (I was 48 then) That is when Iowa was exploring going from may issue to shall issue. Until that point it was moot; I could not express my Second Amendment Rights because I was not a rich, white business owner. (Pretty much the accepted criteria in my County.)

My expression of the Second at that time contained many restrictions and requirements that the failure of any one resulted in arrest. All of this pertained to simple hunting.

In 2010, the Legislature debated this issue. I read, researched and heard all the talking points from both sides. The measure passed with a super majority Democratic legislature. (Interesting, hmm?)

While the NRA has often cute and simplistic catch phrases; logically extrapolated out they (some times) hold validity.

Those on the other side; many of their KEY points in resistance to the measure were flat out emotional falsehoods. (And have panned out that way in reality.)

Blood in the streets, wild west shoot outs over the parking spot at WalMart.

None of it occurred elsewhere and has not in Iowa.

In the past 5 years there has been about a half a dozen permit revocations and all but One came from other issues. (Pulled over, drunk; instant revocation/drugs in possession, etc.)

There has only been one instance (that I recall) that resulted with some idiot waving a gun around; contrary to about three instances where the simple showing of the gun was ruled justified.

And no shootings; justified or not from a permit carrier where the permit was in 'play'.

Iowa went from about 40k permits to 225k. I call that damn good 'response' of the general population being responsible. As I said, I'm kind of a numbers guy. I also look at both sides and try to let logic show the path.

Logic in this case demands a certain plane or line of thought given the right to keep and bear arms is in our Constitution.

I also pay attention to which side spins the most or misrepresents the truth for their agenda.

Which side is most ingenious to the facts. And why.

Contrary to what they profess; the religious right conservative would LOVE to tear up the Constitution and start over. They tell us this.

The 'control crowd'; while they speak of common sense regulation; Many,deep at heart they want the Second GONE and will ultimately stop nowhere else.

Here I am in the middle.