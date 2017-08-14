Eclipse Glasses Recall - Good Job AMAZON!

I will be fortunate to be near 'ground-zero' Monday 21 2017 coming back from Table Rock Lake heading to Iowa.

Full eclipse time of about 1:30 pm near Kansas City.

I bought some glasses off Amazon several weeks ago before the news that not all glasses are/may be created equally.

Here is the text of the email I received a couple of days ago from Amazon:

Subject: Important Product Safety Notification Regarding Your Amazon.com Order #

Hello, We’re writing to provide you with important safety information about the eclipse products you purchased on Amazon for Solar Eclipse Glasses | ISO & CE Certified Safe Solar Eclipse Shades | Viewer and Filters | Protection For All Ages (5 Pack).

To protect your eyes when viewing the sun or an eclipse, NASA and the American Astronomical Society (AAS) advise you to use solar eclipse glasses or other solar filters from recommended manufacturers. Viewing the sun or an eclipse using any other glasses or filters could result in loss of vision or permanent blindness.

Amazon has not received confirmation from the supplier of your order that they sourced the item from a recommended manufacturer. We recommend that you DO NOT use this product to view the sun or the eclipse.

Amazon is applying a balance for the purchase price to Your Account (please allow 7-10 days for this to appear on Your Account). There is no need for you to return the product.

For more information about safely viewing a solar eclipse please see the NASA and AAS websites.If you purchased this item for someone else, please pass along this information to the recipient. We hope to see you again soon.

Sincerely, Customer Service Amazon.com

Nasa Link: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/safety

Interesting, from the link: If you are within the path of totality (https://go.nasa.gov/2pC0lhe(link is external)), remove your solar filter only when the moon completely covers the sun’s bright face and it suddenly gets quite dark. Experience totality, then, as soon as the bright sun begins to reappear, replace your solar viewer to look at the remaining partial phases.

COOL...did not know that!

The following link contains reputable dealer information.

https://eclipse.aas.org/resources/solar-filters

It is MY understanding that WalMart stocks the American Paper Optics brand and they are OK!